Davido’s first baby-mama discloses song that made her get pregnant for singer

Davido And Baby Mama.png Nigerian singer, Davido with his daughter Imade (L), Sophia Momodu (R)

Sat, 13 Nov 2021 Source: legit.ng

The first babymama of Nigerian music superstar Davido, Sophia Momodu has got fans talking after making a big disclosure about how she got pregnant for the musician.

Sophia was having the fun of her life at a party when a song by American superstar, Beyonce came up, she shouted at the top of her lungs in admiration of the song.

In a video that surfaced online the mother of one jumped up in excitement after Beyonce's song and its performance came up at the party.

She immediately screamed out saying; "I'm so sure I got pregnant through this song."

Check out the video posted by Instablog Naija below:

