Davido’s mum rescued my son from drowning 25 years ago - Oba Adedokun reveals

Oba Adedokun, Davido's Mother Veronica, And Davido Oba Adedokun, Davido's mother Veronica, and Davido

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

The traditional ruler of Orangun Oke-Ila in Osun state, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, has revealed that Davido’s late mother, Veronica Adeleke rescued his son from drowning 25 years ago.

He said this while reacting to the death of Davido's three-year-old son Ifeanyi, who reportedly drowned in a swimming pool in their Banana Island mansion in Lagos.

In a Facebook post, the king lamented bitterly that nobody was available to do the same for Veronica’s grandson.

He wrote: “So sad it was David's mummy, late Dr Mrs Veronica Adeleke that rescued my own son inside the swimming pool, some twenty five years ago. I am sad, what Veronica did for my son years back, nobody, I mean nobody to play the same role for Veronica's grandson Ifeanyi!!! Who are we to query God, may his soul rest in peace and may veronica's soul continue to rest in peace. Fantastic woman.”

Dele Momodu shares his post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AARE DR DELE MOMODU (@delemomoduovation)



