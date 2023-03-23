0
Menu
Entertainment

Davido’s second son marks 3rd birthday

DAVIDO BROWN3.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

American makeup artist Larissa London has shared a photo of her son with Nigerian superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido on social media as she celebrates their son's third birthday.

This comes after Davido seemed to have gently acknowledged the paternity of his second son Dawson, a few months ago.

Davido displayed pictures of his father's grandchildren on his Instagram page some months ago.

Unexpectedly, a picture of Dawson was added, leading many to speculate that Davido had most likely adopted the boy.

Larissa on celebrating Dawson's third birthday shared a photo of him with the caption: “Happy birthday son, glory to God. Dawson is 3 today.”

Read comments below:

oba_fragrance_store: "I thought ify was the only son he had"

bambad_: "Which DAVIDO pls online family members wants to know, is it our son from Osun state ??? Hello @ the DAVIDO pls"

mine4real900: "He looked more like him when he was younger! If I didn’t see this post and I saw this picture I’d have said it’s not possible."

simplewarrigeh: "hich Davido abeg."

kwunkeyi: "Wait o, Davido get spare son?"

sooqutebeautyempire: "Men!!! Happy birthday cute boy"

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya