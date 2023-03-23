Davido’s second son marks 3rd birthday

Nigerian singer, Davido

American makeup artist Larissa London has shared a photo of her son with Nigerian superstar David Adeleke popularly known as Davido on social media as she celebrates their son's third birthday.

This comes after Davido seemed to have gently acknowledged the paternity of his second son Dawson, a few months ago.



Davido displayed pictures of his father's grandchildren on his Instagram page some months ago.



Unexpectedly, a picture of Dawson was added, leading many to speculate that Davido had most likely adopted the boy.



Larissa on celebrating Dawson's third birthday shared a photo of him with the caption: “Happy birthday son, glory to God. Dawson is 3 today.”



