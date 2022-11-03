Davido’s son's Instagram page created during his 3rd birthday disabled

Nigerian artiste, Davido

The Instagram account of the late Ifeanyi has been deactivated following his death.

The account, @davidifeanyiadeleke was created during his 3rd birthday celebration in September and was publicly active.



However, a recent check by MyNigeria shows that the page has been disabled.



A search for the page on Instagram came back with the result that read: “The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Ifeanyi’s Instagram page, managed jointly by Davido and Chioma before it was disabled, had more than 50k followers.



While Davido or any member of his family are yet to make an official announcement of Ifeanyi’s death, the recent development seems to confirm the report.



