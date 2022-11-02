Davido’s son’s nanny, cook detained as police release six others

Nigerian singer, Davido is currently mourning the death of his one-year-old son, Ifeanyi

The Lagos State Police Command has held Davido’s cook, and his late son’s nanny in custody while the six other persons who were arrested with them, have been released

Earlier, when the news of the death of Davido’s son broke, some eight persons, including the singer’s domestic staff, were arrested to aid in investigations.



These persons were said to have been in Davido’s residence at the time the boy drowned in a pool.



However, an update on the issue said that two out of the eight persons are still in detention.



The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a conversation with Instablog Naija, indicated that;



“I spoke with the DPO and he said the cook and the nanny have been detained. Other domestic workers brought in for questioning have been released.”

Meanwhile, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, who are said to have been inconsolable since the incident occurred, are yet to make a public statement.



Read the post below:





EB/AE