Davido says 'Dami Duro' beat was made for another artiste

Nigerian Musician, Davido

Davido has said that the beats to his hit song ‘Dami Duro’ was actually meant for Sexy Steel, the singer.

The singer made this known in an episode of ‘Afrobeats: The Backstory’ documentary. Dami Duro which was released in 2011 arguably introduced the singer to the industry.



The documentary on Afrobeats centers on the rise of the genre. Produced by Ayo Shonaiya, it premiered on Netflix on Thursday.



‘Dami Duro’ is the second track from the singer’s debut album titled ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ (2012).

Davido said he initially had no intention to record a song with the beat.



“People that were in the studio when I recorded Dami Duro were Wande, Bigiano, Shank, and Shizzi. I started the beat to Dami Duro and then I was actually making the beat for Sexy Steel,” he said.



“This is facts cause I had a studio, I had like the best studio at that time. So I was making it for Sexy Steel. I met Shizzi in Wande’s house when he was working on Wizkid’s album.”