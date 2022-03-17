Davido slams tweep for suggesting how he should spend his money

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido, has responded to a popular Twitter user who is quite known for rendering unsolicited advice.

This was after Davido on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, disclosed his intentions of gifting N20 million to 20 Nigerians with business ideas or start-up ideas on Friday, March 18.



Davido stating reasons for his intentions stressed that times are hard and as such, it will be thoughtful to help the needy.



However, a Twitter user after chancing at Davido's post decided to advise him on how to spend his money in the comment section.



“Davido instead of gifting 20m to 20 people, visit hospitals, schools plus social media platforms (including ur comment sections) & use the money to foot the bills of those who urgently need financial assistance; Cos majority of people here will misuse the money if given to ’em.”

Davido saw this comment and also dished out a response;



“Mr Daniel if you have ur own 20’million Naira use it how you want and pls change ur dp that shit mad annoying.”



