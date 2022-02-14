Davido splashes $28,000 on two Val's Day gifts

Nigerian singer, Davido

Davido shows love on Valentine’s Day

Davido purchases Val's Day gifts for unknown recipient



February 14 marks Valentine’s Day



Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as ‘Davido,’ has flaunted a shopping receipt on social media displaying a $28,000 bill for some gifts he purchased.



Per the details spotted on the receipt, Davido purchased two luxury items, a Hermes designer bag worth $25,000, and a GUCCI Cuban Wool worth $3,276.75.



All the items were totaled $28,276.75.

The ‘Jowo’ hitmaker shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption, “Nobody should stress me today.”



Although Davido hasn’t announced the beneficiary of the two items, social media users have claimed that it could be for his two baby mamas, Chioma and Sophia Momodu.



