Davido surprised as he reacts to striking resemblance between Hailey and Ifeanyi

Nigerian singer, Davido and his two children Hailey and Imade

Nigerian singer, Davido seems to have noticed the striking resemblance among his children.

The singer has been a subject of discussion on various social media platforms for many reasons particularly the resemblance between his two of his kids.



Davido took to his Instagram story to react to the resemblance between his second child Hailey and his son Ifeanyi.



This was after the 'Assurance' crooner shared a grided photo of Hailey and Ifeanyi(Chioma's son).



Amazingly, the little children were smiling in the photos, hence, making their features more pronounced.

Both children have similar facial features among other striking resemblances.



