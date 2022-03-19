0
Davido to provide startup capital for 20 Nigerian youth

Davido 1?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Davido

Sat, 19 Mar 2022

Nigerian Musician Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has indicated that he is willing to support 20 youth of the country with startup capital.

He acknowledges that times are hard in Nigerian and the little he can do is to support small businesses.

Davido made this known in a post shared on Twitter.

He said, “Country hard right now sha … let’s give 20 m to 20 people on Friday … send in your business ideas or start-up ideas … more details shortly”.

This gesture doesn’t come as a shock because of his philanthropic deeds in recent times.

Some months ago, the musician donated cash he made from donations to him to orphanages in Nigeria.

Davido believes in giving back to society.

In recent times he has mentioned that he can’t stay away from politics.

Source: mynewsgh.com
