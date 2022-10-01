1
Menu
Entertainment

Davido wanted to become a rapper but I sacked him - Akon

Video Archive
Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Senegalese-American singer, Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, popularly known as Akon has revealed how he sacked Nigerian singer, Davido who wanted to become a rapper.

According to Akon in an interview with The Breakfast Club crew on US radio, he narrated how he told Davido who was determined to become a musician in Atlanta to quit rap and return to Nigeria.

He described Davido as the 'hardest working artiste because he was the underdog' in the music industry.

Adding that the 'Stand Strong' crooner has more Afrobeat songs than an artiste as he continued to release songs and videos.

He said; “At the time I was pushing ‘Thug Record’, Davido was in Atlanta trying to be a rapper. I told him, n*gga you better move back to Africa & do your music over there. He listened & went back home. Today, he’s one of the biggest Afrobeats artistes”.

Watch the video below;

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up