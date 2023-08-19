'Deadbeat father for 15 years? You must be sick! – Reggie Zippy strikes amidst divorce saga

Reggie Zippy and his ex-wife, Edith Ward

It appears, Reggie Zippy is having a hard time absorbing the allegations levelled against him by his ex-wife and critics, as he has stormed social media once again with a new set of rants.

Among all the claims leveled against him, following the news of his divorce, Reggie has singled out the claim that he is an ‘irresponsible father’ as the one that hurts him the most.



Earlier, Reggie Zippy’s ex-wife said she filed for a divorce based on infidelity, lies, alcohol, and financial abuse among others.



Edith Ward also stated that Reggie had stopped fulfilling his financial obligations to his family, a situation which compelled her to work around the clock just to make ends meet.



“I walked away and filed for divorce after you betrayed and walked away from our covenant (marriage). Lies, deceit, constant cheating, years of alcohol, and financial abuse made me work day and night to save my family. My love, care, and patience still weren’t enough for you to stop it all, so I decided to save myself and my children from hell. I walked away and never looked back. Now continue to live happily with the ‘white’ (as you like to brag to me) woman you have been with for the past 2-3 years, while still married.



“Start providing for your kids financially and stop creating this false narrative online to make me look bad. I have tried to be the bigger person for a long time and have kept quiet. Now I have had enough too and hope that you can put a stop to this constant emotional abuse. #Truthalwaysprevails#Enoughisenough,” she wrote on Instagram.

But responding to the ‘irresponsible dad’ tag that has been bestowed on him, the musician took to Instagram and wrote,



“DEAD-BEAT FATHER FOR 15yrs? Gyamera moyari yari ong? Do you have any idea what it takes to be fully present in your kids' lives or even nurture or raise 3 children from ages zero to 15 years in Europe? Don’t anger me, what nonsense. Please go to my children’s school, our neighbours, church members, former mutual friends, work colleagues, business partners then you can come and talk to me about who a deadbeat father is,” parts of his statement read.



Reggie went ahead to state that he will continue to fight for a spot in his children’s lives adding that he will never allow another man raise his children.



“I will not allow my very well-behaved and intelligent children to grow up with any baby daddy issues. period! My focus is to maintain my already declining relationship with my children as their father up until they become adults and decide whether to continue with our relationship or not,” he added.



Touching on the trolls, insults and attacks he has received so far, he had this to say;

“As for the name calling di3rr masa 3nka mi coat na aka mi shirt, so long as I am law abiding citizen of the world, mintii s3 odogobi nu ab3. As for my good friends, family, and well-wishers May God continue to bless you all.”



Read the now-deleted post below:











