Dealing with actors has been really difficult - Jackie Appiah's manageress

Samira Yakubu

Samira Yakubu, the producer and manager of the multiple award-winning Actress Jackie Appiah, has revealed that it has really been a challenge having to deal with Actors and Actresses as they are individuals in their own rights, others being Producers and Directors as well as having most of them not sticking to time.

She made this known on the GTV’s Breakfast Show April 28,2022.



Speaking about her latest movie, Madam Yakubu made it clear that it is very difficult to get locations or people to offer their homes to Movie Makers, but because she always wants the quality, she does her best to abide by all rules given by the homeowners though sometimes the rules are flouted by the cast.



“It’s not easy getting the location and sometimes it’s our fault because when we go on set and a House Owner says don’t put your shoes here and you make a mistake and put it there, of course he will tell you to leave”, she said.



Talking about costuming she reiterated that she takes charge of the costuming and this has earned her many awards which includes; Best Costumier on several occasions at the Ghana Movie Awards, Best Costumier at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMMA)and Best Costumier at the Zulu African Film Academy Awards(ZAFAA) 2011 held at the United Kingdom.

“I do costuming for most of the movies and location”, she added.



Samira Yakubu has recently produced the movie “Red Carpet” which premieres on Sunday, 1st May 2022 at the Silver Bird Cinemas and the Accra Mall. The movie will also premiere in Kumasi.



The movie features the very best set of Actors and Actresses, including Jackie Appiah, Kalsoum Sinare, Oscar Provencal, Salma Mumin, Adjetey Annan and Fiifi Coleman.