0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear Ghana Web: My husband calls me his slave

Black Couple In Bed File photo of an unhappy couple

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear Ghana Web,

“I bought you, you are my wife,” is what my husband told me when we got married. I thought it was a joke but it's been hell since I got married to him.

I am a Master's Degree holder with over six years of experience working. Since I got married, I have been made a housewife who has mothered three children.

My husband has blocked me from reaching my family and it has been hard to tell my story.

He locks me outside to sleep in the compound when I talk back at him and also controls my money flow when I stand up for myself.

Please help me, what do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Related Articles: