Dear GhanaWeb: After dating for close to 3 years, our families are against our marriage

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 27-year-old lady dating a 34-year-old man. We are deeply in love and have been together for two and half years.

Quite recently, my boyfriend proposed to me and I accepted, but my parents and his family are against our marriage.

My mum claims if I get married to him, I should count myself out of her children and my boyfriend's family thinks I don't belong to their tribe so automatically I’m ruled out of their family.

We are being forced to break up because our parents don’t agree to the marriage.

How do we get away from this pain?

