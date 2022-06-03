1
Dear GhanaWeb: I am 56 years old and can’t help being a child when my mother is around

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am ashamed to even be requesting this of you. But I am even more embarrassed to ask anyone I know. So, here goes nothing.

I am a 56 years old man, very successful and with a loving family that many wish to have.

What I do not have is a healthy relationship with my mother. Every time we communicate, on the phone or in person, the little boy in me surfaces.

This little boy has been fighting for his life against her control and manipulation.

I want to come out of this. Any advice?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

