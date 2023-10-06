Dear GhanaWeb: I am compelled to charge my husband GH¢100 after every round of sex

A woman angry at her husband

Dear GhanaWeb,

This wasn’t the situation prior to our marriage.



I remember we were once a happy couple until he cheated.



Since we got married, things have been going smoothly, and it never crossed my mind that my husband could cheat on me.



By the grace of God, we have been blessed with two children and you know as mothers, we tend to pay more attention to the upkeep of our children.



This makes it difficult to focus on looking attractive around the house.



To an extent, I hardly, even perform bedroom duties.

So subsequently in our marriage, my husband cheated on me with another woman and blamed it on me.



His reasons were that I ignored him after giving birth to our second child, and also, I hadn’t been looking as attractive as before we started having kids.



Although he pleaded for my forgiveness and I forgave him, I found it difficult to have sex with him.



It has been six months of no intimacy because the thought of him, having inserted his manhood into a different woman’s vagina makes me angry.



I know he has regretted his actions and has sworn not to repeat them, but I am yet to overcome the pain.



Due to this, I have decided to charge him GHC100 after every bout of sex for a year.

This, I think, could temporarily ease the pain and trauma associated with fulfilling wife duties for a while.



Am I being mean or I am doing the right thing?



