0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I am drained from apologising to my wife after cheating

Worried Black Man File photo of frustrated man

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife caught me cheating on her with a colleague a year ago. I severed all ties with the woman and have only apologised to her since but I am honestly tired now!

Why can't she get over my cheating and why can't we finally start behaving like an average couple?

I am mentally and physically exhausted from winning over her trust.

What else can I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Related Articles: