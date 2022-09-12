Dear GhanaWeb: I am drained from apologising to my wife after cheating

File photo of frustrated man

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife caught me cheating on her with a colleague a year ago. I severed all ties with the woman and have only apologised to her since but I am honestly tired now!



Why can't she get over my cheating and why can't we finally start behaving like an average couple?



I am mentally and physically exhausted from winning over her trust.

What else can I do?



