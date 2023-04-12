Dear GhanaWeb: I am frustrated with my manipulative mother-in-law causing competition between herself and my own mother

File photo of an unhappy man

Dear GhanaWeb,

The constant competition between my mother-in-law and my mother has become unbearable, even though I initially ignored it.



While my own mother is straightforward, my wife's mother is a manipulative being.



She tries to find ways to make my mother feel less and I don't want to confront her in front of my wife, but I can no longer tolerate the situation.

What do I do?



ADA/BB