Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a weird relationship I can't get out of

Dear GhanaWeb,
I'm afraid I won't find a man that'll love me. I'm a woman who has never truly loved in a relationship and I want to have something special with a man.
I'm dating this handsome but rude young man who feels like my emotions are not valid. At the same time, I don't want to leave him because I fear no man will want me.
He wants to stay with me anyway and I fear that this love may turn into something else.
What do I do?
