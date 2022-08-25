1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a weird relationship I can't get out of

Sad Black Woman Hair1 File photo of a worried woman

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I'm afraid I won't find a man that'll love me. I'm a woman who has never truly loved in a relationship and I want to have something special with a man.

I'm dating this handsome but rude young man who feels like my emotions are not valid. At the same time, I don't want to leave him because I fear no man will want me.

He wants to stay with me anyway and I fear that this love may turn into something else.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
Related Articles: