Dear GhanaWeb: I am losing my cool over my wife’s superstitious beliefs

Unhappy Couple.png File photo of an unhappy husband not into wife's prayers

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife is a very superstitious woman who doesn't let me decide what I want to do without trying to consult her prophet.

I can't step out of the house or go to the gym or have my friends over without her performing some rituals or praying for me.

It felt cute in the beginning when our love was new but I think she has overstepped the line with all this.

Day by day I lose my cool and become less intolerable of her weird superstitious beliefs. I want to ask her to stop this because it's not something I believe in or have an interest in.

How do I go about it?

Daniel, Tamale

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb:via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
