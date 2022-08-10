Dear GhanaWeb: I am no longer in love with my husband

Dear GhanaWeb,
I love my husband but I am no longer in love with him although we have been together for fourteen years and with three children.
Unfortunately, he is a habitual liar. While most of his lies have been inconsequential, others have caused bigger issues to the point I often wonder if what he tells me is true.
We had a major situation almost a year ago in which he took out a considerable amount of money (close to ¢10,000) from our savings account after we had agreed if either of us needed money from our savings, we would first discuss it together.
The money was taken in increments of ¢800 to ¢3,500 for a month with nothing to show for it. This led me to wonder if he was spending money on a mistress and caused trust issues.
We cannot afford to get divorced, nor do we want to.
What do I do to resolve this?
Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:
ADA/BB
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am worried my girlfriend will dump me because I am an introvert
- Dear GhanaWeb: My controlling boyfriend insulted my uncle
- Dear GhanaWeb: I have been flirting with my aunt
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is on Tinder and a girl he chatted with disclosed this to me
- Dear GhanaWeb: My mother has kicked me out of the house because I offered my orphaned boyfriend a place in my house to stay
- Read all related articles