Dear GhanaWeb: I am no longer in love with my husband

Wed, 10 Aug 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I love my husband but I am no longer in love with him although we have been together for fourteen years and with three children.

Unfortunately, he is a habitual liar. While most of his lies have been inconsequential, others have caused bigger issues to the point I often wonder if what he tells me is true.

We had a major situation almost a year ago in which he took out a considerable amount of money (close to ¢10,000) from our savings account after we had agreed if either of us needed money from our savings, we would first discuss it together.

The money was taken in increments of ¢800 to ¢3,500 for a month with nothing to show for it. This led me to wonder if he was spending money on a mistress and caused trust issues.

We cannot afford to get divorced, nor do we want to.

What do I do to resolve this?

