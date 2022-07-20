Dear GhanaWeb: I am suicidal because the love of my life dumped me

File photo of a depressed young man

Dear GhanaWeb,

My girlfriend gave me the red light three years into our relationship. We were together for three and a half years and the hardest bit about it is that we hardly ever argued and our time together was so special.



She left me with a note suggesting she wanted everything to end. What did I do wrong? There is no explanation as to why she ended things. It has been four months and I feel I have lost myself.



I’ve tried everything to get back to her but she doesn’t want to speak or hear me out. She was the person I thought I was going to be with for the rest of my life.

I am thinking of killing myself. Please help me on how to deal with this pain.



Elias, Santeo



