Dear GhanaWeb: I am suicidal because the love of my life dumped me

File Photo Of A Depressed Boy File photo of a depressed young man

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My girlfriend gave me the red light three years into our relationship. We were together for three and a half years and the hardest bit about it is that we hardly ever argued and our time together was so special.

She left me with a note suggesting she wanted everything to end. What did I do wrong? There is no explanation as to why she ended things. It has been four months and I feel I have lost myself.

I’ve tried everything to get back to her but she doesn’t want to speak or hear me out. She was the person I thought I was going to be with for the rest of my life.

I am thinking of killing myself. Please help me on how to deal with this pain.

Elias, Santeo

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
