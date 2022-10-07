2
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I am tempted to use 'juju' on my husband

Divorced Woman Advice File photo of an unyhappy woman

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

Please save me else I believe my end is near and my children will be taken away from me forever.

I was married to my husband for 10 years and right under my nose, he was having an affair with our maid who also had a child with him.

The issue was settled and just a few weeks ago, he requested a divorce and asked for my children to be taken away from me.

I have requested help from family, including some lawyers, but he can pay his way through this quickly, leaving me with nothing, not even my children.

I have been thinking of evil ways to stop him and keep my children. I don't want to try juju and regret it but that’s the only option I have.

Please help me with some advice.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister