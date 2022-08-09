0
Dear GhanaWeb: I am worried my girlfriend will dump me because I am an introvert

Worried Man File photo of a confused man

Tue, 9 Aug 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I'm an introvert and my girlfriend is an extrovert. I'm afraid she will get bored of me and leave me because I am always turning her down when she requests me to join her in doing fun stuff she likes.

She said she won't do that but there's always a doubt about it.

What can I do about this?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Related Articles: