Dear GhanaWeb: I am worried my girlfriend will dump me because I am an introvert

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I'm an introvert and my girlfriend is an extrovert. I'm afraid she will get bored of me and leave me because I am always turning her down when she requests me to join her in doing fun stuff she likes.
She said she won't do that but there's always a doubt about it.
What can I do about this?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My controlling boyfriend insulted my uncle
- Dear GhanaWeb: I have been flirting with my aunt
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is on Tinder and a girl he chatted with disclosed this to me
- Dear GhanaWeb: My mother has kicked me out of the house because I offered my orphaned boyfriend a place in my house to stay
- Dear GhanaWeb: After dating for close to 3 years, our families are against our marriage
- Read all related articles