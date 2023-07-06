Dear GhanaWeb: I can’t help thinking about harming myself because my girlfriend wants a break

File photo of a worried man

Dear GhanaWeb,

Recently, my girlfriend requested a break from our relationship, leaving me perplexed about her reasons.



Despite my consistent support and respect, she desired space and minimal contact, which we agreed upon.



However, it has now been four weeks with no communication, as she has blocked me on social media and our devices.



This situation has caused me immense anguish and thoughts of self-harm.



I urgently seek guidance on how to navigate this overwhelming predicament.

ADA/WA



