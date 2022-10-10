0
Dear GhanaWeb: I can’t orgasm when I have sex with my partner

Dear GhanaWeb,

I love my partner so much but when have sex with her, I just can’t orgasm, however, when I masturbate, I come easily.

I don't want to share this secret with any man or my partner because I worry she might freak out.

How can I enjoy sex with my loving girlfriend who thinks we are in a good place? She is a good woman and I don't wish to ruin our love life.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

