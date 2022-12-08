Dear GhanaWeb: I discovered my husband’s secret and I want a divorce

File photo of an unhappy woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband participates in some strange club meetings where there is simultaneous intercourse with numerous people. He attends these private gatherings outside and I've never been invited to any of them.



it takes place every Wednesday night at coded locations around Labone and Osu.



Interestingly, every time he gets home, he is exhausted and restless.



Also, his phone is always locked, but one evening when he was asleep, I took out his SD card and put it in my phone.



I was able to see some of the pictures on his phone. In some of the images, he wore the same clothes on that faithful Wednesday.



I also saw parties involving naked ladies, orgies, and some familiar faces.

I want a divorce. Am I being too hard?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



