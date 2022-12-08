1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I discovered my husband’s secret and I want a divorce

Singlewoman 1.png File photo of an unhappy woman

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband participates in some strange club meetings where there is simultaneous intercourse with numerous people. He attends these private gatherings outside and I've never been invited to any of them.

it takes place every Wednesday night at coded locations around Labone and Osu.

Interestingly, every time he gets home, he is exhausted and restless.

Also, his phone is always locked, but one evening when he was asleep, I took out his SD card and put it in my phone.

I was able to see some of the pictures on his phone. In some of the images, he wore the same clothes on that faithful Wednesday.

I also saw parties involving naked ladies, orgies, and some familiar faces.

I want a divorce. Am I being too hard?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Related Articles: