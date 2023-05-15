Dear GhanaWeb: I doubt my wife’s sexual orientation

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife and I were married through an arranged marriage, and I felt really fortunate to have found my life partner right away in an attractive and clever woman.



We have wonderful memories of being soulmates together, yet she somehow avoids me when it comes to sex.



To support her and help her be with me, I indirectly asked her if she liked anyone else. She hugged me though, and denied having any such relationship.



Her occasional behaviour of eyeing other ladies has made me question her sexual orientation. When we moved out of Accra to Sunyani, she would only observe women.



Despite not having sex, she is my soulmate. Should we continue living in this marriage? I'm not sure how to handle this.



Please help.

