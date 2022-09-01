4
Dear GhanaWeb: I feel like I don’t have feelings anymore

Dear GhanaWeb,

I feel like I don’t have feelings anymore because I have an experience many people who are developing psychosis or depression or who are recovering from a traumatic experience have.

It can be unnerving to lose the ability to feel or show your emotions.

For this reason, I have disconnected so much from my partner, and I can tell from how he looks at me that he doesn't know me anymore.

How do I make this work when I don't know what to work on?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

