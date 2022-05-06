0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I have an angry stalker

Stalker File photo of a stalker

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I met this guy close to the place I work randomly, and we suddenly clicked after chatting for over fifteen minutes and mind you I didn’t know him, but he was such a nice guy.

I had closed from work but was reluctant to go home for no reason. It was one of those days when you feel like you just need to talk to someone.

After talking for close to an hour, the guy said if I wouldn’t mind, we could sit somewhere and talk more and asked me to pick a place.

So, I said, “Oh just somewhere kinda nice, not too fancy, but a good place to have a conversation. Maybe a coffee shop?”

He took me to the Second Cup Coffee shop in Osu which was literally one block away. When we got to the coffee shop our chat changed from the science, philosophy, life struggles and quickly switched to him talking exclusively about his sexual fetishes.

That made me uncomfortable and after five minutes I told him I was running late. I think he noticed I wasn’t okay. I finally left and hoped not to chance on him again.

He looked angry and disappointed.

For almost two weeks whenever I closed from work, I would see him waiting at the same spot we met for the first time and asserting that he was waiting for me.

I have made it clear to him that we are not friends but one morning I woke up and saw him waiting for me in front of my house.

I’m now scared, this is the next level, and I don’t know what to do?

Please advise me.

Celestine, Kaneshie

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
‘If he tries it on me, I will go for him’ – Edudzi Tamakloe warns
Dormaahene tackles Otumfuo again
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Related Articles: