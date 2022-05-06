Dear GhanaWeb: I have an angry stalker

File photo of a stalker

Dear GhanaWeb,

I met this guy close to the place I work randomly, and we suddenly clicked after chatting for over fifteen minutes and mind you I didn’t know him, but he was such a nice guy.



I had closed from work but was reluctant to go home for no reason. It was one of those days when you feel like you just need to talk to someone.



After talking for close to an hour, the guy said if I wouldn’t mind, we could sit somewhere and talk more and asked me to pick a place.



So, I said, “Oh just somewhere kinda nice, not too fancy, but a good place to have a conversation. Maybe a coffee shop?”



He took me to the Second Cup Coffee shop in Osu which was literally one block away. When we got to the coffee shop our chat changed from the science, philosophy, life struggles and quickly switched to him talking exclusively about his sexual fetishes.

That made me uncomfortable and after five minutes I told him I was running late. I think he noticed I wasn’t okay. I finally left and hoped not to chance on him again.



He looked angry and disappointed.



For almost two weeks whenever I closed from work, I would see him waiting at the same spot we met for the first time and asserting that he was waiting for me.



I have made it clear to him that we are not friends but one morning I woke up and saw him waiting for me in front of my house.



I’m now scared, this is the next level, and I don’t know what to do?

Please advise me.



Celestine, Kaneshie



