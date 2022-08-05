0
Dear GhanaWeb: I have been flirting with my aunt

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have a crush on my aunt which I know is unusual. I’m 20 years old, and my aunt is 30.

We are related only because she was married to my now-deceased uncle, 35. We recently connected and we've been flirting sexually back and forth.

Am I wrong for messing with my uncle's widow?

Anonymous.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

