Dear GhanaWeb: I have been flirting with my aunt

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I have a crush on my aunt which I know is unusual. I’m 20 years old, and my aunt is 30.
We are related only because she was married to my now-deceased uncle, 35. We recently connected and we've been flirting sexually back and forth.
Am I wrong for messing with my uncle's widow?
Anonymous.
