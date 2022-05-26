0
Dear GhanaWeb: I have been sleeping with a married woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 25 years old single guy who has been sleeping with a married woman who claims she is in the middle of divorcing her husband but it seems to be taking forever. She keeps reassuring me we are doing nothing wrong.

When I reflect on the relationship we have, I regret it every day because I feel she should be out of the relationship first before I get involved with her again.

I convinced her recently by telling her we could still be friends without getting entangled but we had dinner three days ago and I found myself in bed with her again.

The truth is, she is absolutely beautiful, the sex is on top of the world and her personality is all a man needs in a woman but after sleeping with her, I feel really terrible.

I am not sure what to do.

Anonymous.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via features@ghanaweb.com.

