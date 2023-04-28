Dear GhanaWeb: I have fallen for a guy in our company and ‘office romance’ isn’t allowed

Dear GhanaWeb,
I am writing to seek advice on a situation I am facing at work. I have developed feelings for a guy in a different department, but our company policy prohibits coworkers from dating. Recently, he expressed interest in dating me, but we are both aware of the company's policy.
I am torn between my feelings for him and the fear of violating the company's policy. Leaving the company is not an option for me at the moment, and I fear losing him to other women who also find him attractive.
I am seeking advice on what to do in this situation. Should I take a chance and date him, or should I adhere to the company policy and avoid any potential consequences?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/EB
- Dear GhanaWeb: Married man promises to sponsor my education if I become his side chick
- Dear GhanaWeb: My sister fears I will steal her husband
- Dear GhanaWeb: My 17-year-old daughter has multiple partners
- Dear GhanaWeb: My in-laws keep interfering in household after marriage
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am bored being with my girlfriend
- Read all related articles