Dear GhanaWeb: I have fallen for a guy in our company and 'office romance' isn't allowed

Couple No Marriage File photo of a couple

Fri, 28 Apr 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am writing to seek advice on a situation I am facing at work. I have developed feelings for a guy in a different department, but our company policy prohibits coworkers from dating. Recently, he expressed interest in dating me, but we are both aware of the company's policy.

I am torn between my feelings for him and the fear of violating the company's policy. Leaving the company is not an option for me at the moment, and I fear losing him to other women who also find him attractive.

I am seeking advice on what to do in this situation. Should I take a chance and date him, or should I adhere to the company policy and avoid any potential consequences?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

