Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't had sex for eight years because my husband is impotent

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I’m 10 years into my second marriage and haven’t had sex for the past 8 years. I really feel too young to be living a sexless life!
But it’s complicated because my husband is impotent due to health problems. I’m at a loss as to what I can do. We have had several discussions to find the way forward and it all ended with divorce.
Can you help me?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
