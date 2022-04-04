Dear GhanaWeb: I left my night club job for my wife, and she treats me badly

Fiel photo of man with baby

Dear GhanaWeb,

I left my job at a night club for my wife because she didn’t want me to work there out of jealousy and because of my absence at night. When I said no, she threatened to leave me if I didn’t quit for our child.



With so much pressure building at home, I finally listened to her and left my job and since I left, I haven’t found a job again.



She now treats me very poorly and keeps telling me that our daughter is growing up fast and has to attend day care and it’s high time I found myself a job.



I don’t know how to explain why I just left the good paying job of 5 years just to sit at home and care for the child when it’s my wife’s duty. She is the one financially supporting our home and she has placed me under pressure.

I seem to have lost all my confidence. Should I go back to the night club job since I have a good relationship with the owner?



Kofi, Dansoman.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.