0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I'm in love with a girl but she's younger than me

Rtor Guest Blog Featured Image Racism And Its Impact On Mental Health (1) File photo of a worried man

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

For years, I watched a baby girl I saw her parents birth grow into a woman. She is currently in her early twenties and I am in love with her.

Currently, at 47, I’m still single hoping to win this young woman's love.

Another problem I have is that her family, for the longest time, have considered me a part of theirs and now that I'm in love with her, it's very hard to move forward with anything but I know she is the one for me.

How do I get her to fall in love with me and explain this to her family?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Related Articles: