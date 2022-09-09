0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I'm in love with my sister’s ex

Woman Confused File photo of a confused woman

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My sister had an ugly breakup and now she is happily married.

Her ex and I got in touch recently, and things seem to be falling into place.

We are falling for each other, but I don't know how to break it to my sister. I don't know how she will react, and the toughest part is that the whole family knew about them.

Please guide me through this with some advice.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Related Articles: