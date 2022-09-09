Dear GhanaWeb: I'm in love with my sister’s ex

File photo of a confused woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

My sister had an ugly breakup and now she is happily married.



Her ex and I got in touch recently, and things seem to be falling into place.



We are falling for each other, but I don't know how to break it to my sister. I don't know how she will react, and the toughest part is that the whole family knew about them.

Please guide me through this with some advice.



