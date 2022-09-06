Dear GhanaWeb: I'm married to a man I don't love, I'm having an affair with my tenant

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
Mine is a loveless marriage, and I have been having an affair with my tenant.
It was all going fine until my mother-in-law walked in on us one day while we were in a compromised state.
I don’t know what she will do with this. I have stopped going to my in-laws’ floor, but my husband goes.
I don’t want this marriage to end. I had an affair just to fill the void that my husband could not.
Please advise me.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My brother-in-law keeps flirting with me and I'm not having it
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife after a fight threatens to spread rumours about my family
- Dear GhanaWeb: I feel like I don’t have feelings anymore
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is extremely stubborn and contributes nothing to help our family
- Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't had sex for eight years because my husband is impotent
- Read all related articles