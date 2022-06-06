Dear GhanaWeb: I met this guy on a dating app and he is planning a trip for us

File photo of a worried woman

Dear GhanaWeb, I come from a very conservative family, I was taught that sex is shameful and wrong but with the help of some columns and books I have read, I have come to believe otherwise.

On January 3, 2022, I connected with a really nice guy on a dating app at his place, kissed for the first hour, and I slept over. It all seemed casual and fine. I visited again in April, and the two of us had the most amazing, intimate weekend together.



Now, we talk on the phone all the time. One day, I sent him a picture of some nice tourist sites and he booked a trip to Tanzania. I’m not sure if it's safe to go with him. I’m a little worried but I like him so much.

What should I do?



