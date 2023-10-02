Dear GhanaWeb: I said yes to her because I didn’t want to hurt her feelings

A confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

She is a good woman and would make a perfect wife but not with me.



We started as friends and she is the nicest female friend I have ever had, but she mistook our relationship for something else.



We have been friends for almost 6 years and most people believed we were in a relationship.



There were times people said we would make a nice couple when they chance on us in public, but we just smiled and moved on.



Apparently, she was secretly in love with me and because she couldn’t hold her feelings anymore, she decided to let the ‘cat out of the bag’ by proposing to me.

I didn’t know what to do when she went on her knees but I said yes to her.



Truth be told, I was compelled to accept the proposal because it wasn’t easy for her to make such a decision, and getting a ‘no’ from me would break her heart.



We’ve been in a supposed ‘love affair’ for the past two months and obviously, I am not into her.



I hardly kiss her, and cannot even imagine having sex with her because I don’t love her.



She looks so happy and I don’t know how to tell her that I see her as just a friend.

How do I go about it?



