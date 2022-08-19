Dear GhanaWeb: I slept with my sister who is now married but still wants me to visit her in her matrimonial home
Dear GhanaWeb,
My sister slept with me intermittently for a year until she travelled out of the country and is currently married.
Four years down the line, she has sent an invitation to visit her and her husband but I'm worried she might push to get into bed with her again.
Is it advisable to stay with her or I should reject the invitation?
