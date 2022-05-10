0
Dear GhanaWeb: I think my boyfriend has erectile dysfunction

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I've dated this guy who I’m really into for close to three months and I'm only realizing there may be some long-term compatibility issues.

What I noticed was he can't get hard, as in sustain an erecting. In the beginning, he just couldn't stay hard but now it wouldn’t even stand.

We hook up and he does everything he can to get me aroused; trust me he is very good at it, but he hates it when I hold his manhood and try to get him hard.

He doesn't want me to even try, he claims he knows it's not going to work.

The other time I tried to talk to him about it, I could tell he felt awful.

On two occasions he dashed out with a useless excuse.

I'm sexually active and sex is a great deal for me. I’m wondering if it is my fault he is experiencing this.

We're only in our mid-20s and I need help on how to date a guy with ED without

it ruining us?

Lois, Sakumono

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

