Dear GhanaWeb: I think my wife’s twin sister has my son

Dear GhanaWeb,
I had a fling with my wife’s sister before we were married and this happened a long time ago before I got to know that she was her twin sister.
I was 19 and she was 18 at that time.
Five months after my marriage, I got to know her sister had a child at 19 and the child was flown outside of the country.
Quite recently, I met with the boy and my legs were weak. He looks so much like me, I don't know if anyone else can see it.
I have tried to establish a conversation with my wife’s sister but she keeps avoiding me and I am so worried and angry at the same time my wife has noticed the change.
What do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is the 'area champion'
- Dear GhanaWeb: My sister-in-law wants to stop my wedding because she wants to get her body enhanced
- Wild reactions meet Adwoa Safo's presidency prophecy
- Dear GhanaWeb: I slept with my sister who is now married but still wants me to visit her in her matrimonial home
- Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend who dumped me for a taxi driver is back when I have a new girlfriend
- Read all related articles