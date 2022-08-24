0
Dear GhanaWeb: I think my wife’s twin sister has my son

Dear GhanaWeb,

I had a fling with my wife’s sister before we were married and this happened a long time ago before I got to know that she was her twin sister.

I was 19 and she was 18 at that time.

Five months after my marriage, I got to know her sister had a child at 19 and the child was flown outside of the country.

Quite recently, I met with the boy and my legs were weak. He looks so much like me, I don't know if anyone else can see it.

I have tried to establish a conversation with my wife’s sister but she keeps avoiding me and I am so worried and angry at the same time my wife has noticed the change.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

