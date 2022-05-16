Dear GhanaWeb: I've sacrificed my child to live with my boyfriend

A file photo of lovers holding hands

Dear GhanaWeb,

My boyfriend and I are in love and trust me he is all that any woman wants but then he comes from a traditional family while I’m a divorced single parent of a 5-year-old.



The problem is that my boyfriend’s family opposes his marriage to me because I’m divorced with a child. They’re that conservative. They’ve threatened to cut all ties with him should we get married.



I love him so much that I sent my daughter to live with my parents and hardly spend time with her or see her even though her father, after our divorce, just vanished into thin air.



The other sad thing about our relationship is that his friends are also asking him not to marry me because they say that any woman who would walk away from her child is not worth marrying.

How do I convince him that I love him, and this sacrifice was all for him?



Anonymous, Lashibi



