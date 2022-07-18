Dear GhanaWeb: I want to confess to my dying wife I cheated

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
Would it be the right thing to do if I confess to my dying wife that I cheated once on her with our mutual friend?
We've been married for 20 years, and it only happened once but I feel too guilty because on the night I cheated I dead was drunk and wasn’t aware of my actions.
I have been beating myself up because she is the most amazing wife and knowing I did something unknowingly is killing me.
What do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend makes me look desperate
- Dear GhanaWeb: I'm in love with a girl but she's younger than me
- Dear GhanaWeb: My fiancée told me I smell
- Dear GhanaWeb: I want to get married to my sister
- Dear GhanaWeb: I slapped my Father-In-Law for forcing a kiss on me
- Read all related articles