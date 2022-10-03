Dear GhanaWeb: I want to pay a man to help me satisfy my wife sexually

File photo of a couple in bed

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife just told me that she wants us to practice BDSM. This is new to me. I spoke to a few friends and they told me to give it a try but the thing is, I don’t know how to go about it.



I asked around and was told there are some men who are paid to teach other men by using their wives as experiments so they can watch at a fee.



Should I allow one to come into my house and order my wife around so I can learn from his actions?

I just want to please my wife.



