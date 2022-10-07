Dear GhanaWeb: I am tempted to use 'juju' on my husband

File photo of an unyhappy woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

Please save me else I believe my end is near and my children will be taken away from me forever.



I was married to my husband for 10 years and right under my nose, he was having an affair with our maid who also had a child with him.



The issue was settled and just a few weeks ago, he requested a divorce and asked for my children to be taken away from me.



I have requested help from family, including some lawyers, but he can pay his way through this quickly, leaving me with nothing, not even my children.

I have been thinking of evil ways to stop him and keep my children. I don't want to try juju and regret it but that’s the only option I have.



Please help me with some advice.



