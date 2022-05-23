0
Dear GhanaWeb: My best friend and I secretly like the same guy

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I've liked this guy for a while and thought maybe he liked me back after we had an intimate moment together. The kind that doesn’t involve sex.

Three months ago, I planned on asking him out on a picnic with my friends but then my best friend came asking for my advice to invite the same guy out because she thought we were close friends.

I don't think I can hurt my friend's feelings by telling her I like this guy too, so I have curbed my feelings for this guy just for my friend to make the move on him. We have got a few weeks more to the event and I recently got a message on my phone from the guy asking me out on the same picnic.

I decided to meet with him to turn him down in person and then explain my reasons as I thought it wouldn't be appropriate to do so on phone.

To my surprise, before I could say anything, he hugged me and kissed me making me all confused about what I was going to tell him.

What do I do? Please advise me?

Jemima, Lashibi

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb :via:features@ghanaweb.com.

