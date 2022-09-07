0
Dear GhanaWeb: My boss is making advances toward me, but I fear losing my job

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My boss has been giving me subtle hints about having an affair with him.

I don’t want to lose this job, so I am not outrightly dismissing him, but I am scared.

He is a married man; this is dangerous territory to be in case I give in and his wife finds out.

For a while, I have found ways to avoid going out on a date with him, and I can tell he is getting impatient.

What should I do?

